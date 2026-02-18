Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

