Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $401.13

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.16.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.38. Adobe has a 1 year low of $251.10 and a 1 year high of $464.33.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe may be oversold versus fundamentals — analysts and screeners point to compressed multiples and embedded AI (Firefly + integrated features in Creative Cloud) as reasons the stock could rebound if execution continues. 5 Software Stocks That Look Too Cheap to Ignore
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors and contributors view Adobe as attractively valued after the selloff (narratives of a 7?year low / rating upgrades appear), implying potential upside for long?term holders if AI concerns prove overblown. Adobe Looks Interesting At 7-Year Low (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on strategy vs. risk: a Cognizant deal may expand enterprise distribution but concurrent AI?related lawsuits raise legal/royalty uncertainty — a net mixed impact that raises volatility until resolved. Adobe AI Lawsuit And Cognizant Deal Reshape Investor Risk Reward Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN). That suggests no clear evidence of a large short squeeze or unwind driving today’s trading — treat the short?interest reports cautiously.
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/newswire snapshots show the stock drifting lower amid a stronger market backdrop; these are descriptive reads rather than new fundamentals. Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut its price target (from $388 to $302) and kept a Hold rating, citing competitive risks from AI tools — analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring the stock and can accelerate outflows. HSBC Reduces PT on Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Macro narrative — multiple pieces warn of a “SaaSpocalypse” where AI could compress seat?based SaaS pricing; that narrative is driving re?rating risk for Adobe until the market is convinced Adobe can embed and monetize AI without losing pricing power. Adobe: The SaaS Apocalypse Is About To Meet A Valuation Check
- Negative Sentiment: Speculative/derivative trades and PR missteps amplify downside near term — bearish option screenshots and a Reddit backlash to company communications are increasing negative sentiment and short?term volatility. Adobe Systems Bear Put Spread Could Return 163% in this Down Move Adobe damage control backfires on Reddit!
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
