Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.5333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Up 0.5%

Hub Group Announces Dividend

HUBG opened at $39.86 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

In other Hub Group news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $199,671.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,381.94. This represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.