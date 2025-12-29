ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,789 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 1,120 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.72% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe. The Index is divided into large and mid-cap segments, and targets approximately 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization of the region.

