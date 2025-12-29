DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 624,355 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 887,697 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
DRD traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 514,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,697. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 88.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 91.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low?grade tailings using an integrated, carbon?in?leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.
The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- How to Capture a Slice of the Starlink IPO Buzz
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.