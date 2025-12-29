Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,134 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 14,486 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.08.

About Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

