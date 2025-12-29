Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Drops By 30.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,738 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 259,877 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 178,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 246,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,244. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

