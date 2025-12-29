NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,111 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 48,073 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 428,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 110,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes. MMCA was launched on Dec 21, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

