Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,103 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 25,929 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,080 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 166.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 153,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RVNU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 30,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity. RVNU was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.