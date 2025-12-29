Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a 29.6% increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.14. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.02. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26.
About Principal Quality ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Quality ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.