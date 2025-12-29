Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 349,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the previous session’s volume of 68,383 shares.The stock last traded at $8.4250 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Santander cut Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

