EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Update

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,901 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 11,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

EBOSF remained flat at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. EBOS Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) is a leading distributor of healthcare and animal care products and services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two primary divisions: Healthcare, which supplies pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, diagnostic and surgical equipment to hospitals, pharmacies and aged?care facilities; and Animal Care, which provides veterinary medicines, nutrition and equipment to veterinary clinics, farmers and pet specialty outlets.

In its Healthcare division, EBOS Group offers a comprehensive range of prescription and over?the?counter medicines, medical devices and consumer health products.

