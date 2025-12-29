Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.2020. 36,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 96,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Red Violet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Red Violet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Red Violet Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $807.92 million, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Maclachlan sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 358,163 shares in the company, valued at $20,397,382.85. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,664,200. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Violet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 888,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 83,831 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

