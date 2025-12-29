Comparing On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) & NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP)

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP – Get Free Report) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NextTrip and On the Beach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextTrip -1,323.22% -298.91% -139.68% On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of NextTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of NextTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextTrip 1 1 0 0 1.50 On the Beach Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextTrip and On the Beach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

NextTrip presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given NextTrip’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextTrip is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextTrip and On the Beach Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextTrip $500,000.00 61.42 -$10.12 million ($1.41) -2.50 On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

On the Beach Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextTrip.

Summary

On the Beach Group beats NextTrip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of travel technology solutions in the United States. The company offers NXT2.0, a booking engine technology platform, which provides travel distributors access to an inventory. It is also involved in the provision of online leisure travel agency services for booking hotels, flights, and curated vacations. The company was formerly known as Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NextTrip, Inc. in March 2024. NextTrip, Inc. is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also operates as tour operator; and online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

