T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Short Interest Up 102.7% in December

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,341 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the November 30th total of 24,833 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

TDVG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,777. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

