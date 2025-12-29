Short Interest in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Expands By 107.8%

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 507 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the November 30th total of 244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF stock. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA KVLE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.6837 dividend. This is a boost from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.