WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 137 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

About WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF

The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 20%. DVSP was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

