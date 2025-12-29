WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 137 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.88.
About WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF
