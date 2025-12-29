Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.53. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $5.5150, with a volume of 2,163,308 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

