Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,538,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,412 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5110 and had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.90 price target (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company’s core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

