Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Update

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,141 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 181,604 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,853 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,853 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Singularity Future Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 46,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,196. Singularity Future Technology has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singularity Future Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

