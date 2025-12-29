Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. FFG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $339.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $340.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.