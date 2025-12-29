Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Position Increased by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,532,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

