Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 124,567 Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963,926 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,997 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 774,471 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FBND stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

