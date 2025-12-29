Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in December

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,004 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 10,536 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKRKY
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.23 million for the quarter.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj, operating under the Nokian Tyres brand, is a Finnish manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of tires for passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and heavy machinery. The company is particularly renowned for its winter tire technologies, offering a portfolio that includes studded and studless solutions engineered for snow, ice and challenging weather conditions. Nokian also produces all-season and summer tire lines, catering to a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.
The firm traces its origins to the Finnish Rubber Works founded in 1898 and emerged as an independent tire company following a spin-off from Nokia Corporation in 1988.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.