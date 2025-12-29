Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 52.5% in December

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,004 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the November 30th total of 10,536 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.23 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj, operating under the Nokian Tyres brand, is a Finnish manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of tires for passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and heavy machinery. The company is particularly renowned for its winter tire technologies, offering a portfolio that includes studded and studless solutions engineered for snow, ice and challenging weather conditions. Nokian also produces all-season and summer tire lines, catering to a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.

The firm traces its origins to the Finnish Rubber Works founded in 1898 and emerged as an independent tire company following a spin-off from Nokia Corporation in 1988.

