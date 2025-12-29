Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Reliance by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 0.3%

Reliance stock opened at $296.35 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average of $292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.