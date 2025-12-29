Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 11,473 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.59.

Get Our Latest Report on TAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.79 per share, with a total value of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.