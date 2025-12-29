Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 6,669 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $61,725.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 685,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,398,178.72. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,895,179.94. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,585 shares of company stock worth $41,408,199. 16.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.28.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

