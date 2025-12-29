Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Yum China $YUMC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,150,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,814,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,868,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,721,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,404,000 after purchasing an additional 868,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum China by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,001,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 781,117 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.14. Yum China has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Yum China declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $248,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,896. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,731. This trade represents a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $878,397. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company’s core business encompasses full-service and fast?casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China’s restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy?marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region?inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant?based offerings, self?service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

