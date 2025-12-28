BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,572,241 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the November 30th total of 944,465 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Stock Performance

BHR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 468,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,244. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’s payout ratio is -22.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE:BHR) is a publicly traded equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and operating upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts. The company invests in a combination of direct fee interests and equity stakes in well-known branded properties, structuring its investments through long-term leases, ground leases and joint ventures. Braemar’s business model generates stable cash flows through base rent, percentage rent tied to property revenues and reimbursements for property operating expenses and capital improvements.

The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in primary urban and resort markets across the United States, including key destinations in California, Florida and the Northeast corridor.

