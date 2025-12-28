WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Short Interest Down 40.9% in December

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 778 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 1,316 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WTRE stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

