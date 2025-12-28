Short Interest in PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO) Drops By 40.5%

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,612 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 2,708 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PMIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Get PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (PMIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund combines a top-down and bottom-up proprietary research to create a portfolio of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. The fund aims to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of two to eight years. PMIO was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.