National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,484,966 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 2,555,746 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,235 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 283.7 days.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Greece stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 1,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) is one of Greece’s oldest and largest financial institutions, tracing its roots back to its establishment in 1841. Headquartered in Athens, the bank has played a pivotal role in the economic development of modern Greece and continues to serve as a cornerstone of the country’s banking sector. Over the years, National Bank of Greece has expanded its operations beyond its domestic market, reflecting its commitment to supporting trade and investment across the wider region.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.