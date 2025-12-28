Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 41.4%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,373 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 53,510 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBRLF stock remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Services Limited is a North American textile services provider specializing in the rental, cleaning, and management of linens and related products for healthcare, hospitality, and industrial clients. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company has grown to become a leading commercial linen services provider in Canada. It trades on the OTC market under the ticker KBRLF.

The company offers a full range of textile solutions, including linen rental, infection-prevention laundering, inventory control programs, and turnkey linen management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.