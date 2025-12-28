Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS) Short Interest Update

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 191 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 320 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The company has a market cap of $145.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.38. Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $32.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

About Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (HAPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap US stocks believed to possess a strong corporate culture relating to financial performance. Holdings are reweighed to meet sector neutrality. HAPS was launched on Apr 12, 2023 and is managed by Harbor.

