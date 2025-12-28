JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB) Short Interest Update

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,533 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 28,384 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JFB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFB Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get JFB Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JFB Construction

Insider Buying and Selling at JFB Construction

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction

In other JFB Construction news, CFO Ruben Calderon bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $29,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,550 shares in the company, valued at $497,016. This trade represents a 6.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Frank Basile III bought 5,900 shares of JFB Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $99,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 430,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,811. The trade was a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new stake in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. JFB Construction accounts for 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.21% of JFB Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

JFB Construction Price Performance

JFB Construction stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 93,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29. JFB Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million and a PE ratio of -41.81.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%.

About JFB Construction

(Get Free Report)

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFB Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFB Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.