iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 153,070 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 95,449 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 9,036.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 536,139 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 141,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 88,097 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

