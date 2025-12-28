Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO) Short Interest Down 50.3% in December

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 248,611 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 500,273 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 748,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 748,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Klotho Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Klotho Neurosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Klotho Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klotho Neurosciences has an average rating of “Sell”.

Klotho Neurosciences Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of KLTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,536. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Klotho Neurosciences Company Profile

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.

