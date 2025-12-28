Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 88.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,344 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the November 30th total of 52,112 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 448,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.38.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.
The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.
