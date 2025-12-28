Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 88.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,344 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the November 30th total of 52,112 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,817 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 448,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekside Partners lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.

The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.