American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,248 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 150,957 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,866. This represents a 49.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Ritchie sold 59,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,927,028. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,354,591 shares of company stock valued at $63,737,229 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Integrity Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 907,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 411.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 122,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AII traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,029. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $402.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on AII. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

