Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $3,046,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

