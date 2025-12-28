Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 199,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,523,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.