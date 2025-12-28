TRB Advisors LP Invests $4.87 Million in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $529.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

