Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) Declines By 41.0%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,104 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 35,779 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steakholder Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Steakholder Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

STKH opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $72.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.

Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

