Rede Wealth LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Amphenol makes up 0.9% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

