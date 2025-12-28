Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,635,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,925,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

