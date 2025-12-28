Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $346.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.33 and its 200 day moving average is $325.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.