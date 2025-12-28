Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
OEF opened at $346.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.33 and its 200 day moving average is $325.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.