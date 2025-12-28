Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,171 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $122.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Citigroup (C): Valuation Check After Regulatory Relief, Banamex Stake Sale Progress and Turnaround Optimism

Regulatory relief, progress on the Banamex stake sale and growing turnaround optimism are boosting Citi’s valuation narrative — investors view these developments as freeing capital and reducing legacy overhang, supporting a re-rate. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. The Zacks Analyst Blog Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup

Analyst coverage notes Citi can benefit from an eventual Fed easing cycle — lower funding costs and stronger loan demand would help net interest margins and fee income across big banks, giving Citi upside if macro shifts as expected. Positive Sentiment: Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Citigroup Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Recent sessions showed Citi outperforming peers on bouts of buying interest, indicating pockets of accumulation from traders expecting the turnaround story to play out. Neutral Sentiment: Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Is Citigroup Inc Gaining or Losing Market Support?

Market-support readings and technicals are mixed — some analyses flag that Citi’s momentum indicators and short-interest/market-structure signals leave room for consolidation instead of a clean breakout. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk and headline sensitivity remain — delays or a smaller-than-expected Banamex sale, plus below-average trading volume and profit-taking after a strong run, can pressure the stock even with positive fundamentals. (Related coverage on the Banamex/regulatory story above.)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

