Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT at $111.25

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $911,323. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

