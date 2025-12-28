Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
NASDAQ CPZ opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,728.20. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.
The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.
