Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ CPZ opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,728.20. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 455,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 219,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.

The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.

