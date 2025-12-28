RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of AMAX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $8.43.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile
